Ivory Coast gets fewer bids than hoped for 8-year bond - bond manager

ABIDJAN, June 10 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast received 61 billion CFA francs ($126 million) of bids for an 8-year bond with a coupon of 6.55 percent, a leading bond manager said on Tuesday.

The country had hoped to raise 120 billion CFA francs from the debt sale.

“We were not able to obtain the objectives. We were able to collect just 61 billion. I think too much has been asked of the market in a short period,” the fund manager said.