FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ivory Coast gets fewer bids than hoped for 8-year bond - bond manager
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 10, 2014 / 11:37 AM / 3 years ago

Ivory Coast gets fewer bids than hoped for 8-year bond - bond manager

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, June 10 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast received 61 billion CFA francs ($126 million) of bids for an 8-year bond with a coupon of 6.55 percent, a leading bond manager said on Tuesday.

The country had hoped to raise 120 billion CFA francs from the debt sale.

“We were not able to obtain the objectives. We were able to collect just 61 billion. I think too much has been asked of the market in a short period,” the fund manager said.

$1 = 484.4600 CFA Francs Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.