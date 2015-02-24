FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cote d'Ivoire begins marketing 12-year average life US dollar bond
February 24, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 3 years ago

Cote d'Ivoire begins marketing 12-year average life US dollar bond

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR) - The Republic of Cote d‘Ivoire has begun marketing a 12-year average life US dollar-denominated benchmark bond at 6.875% area, according to a lead.

The bond will have three equal redemption payments in 2026, 2027 and 2028.

BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank are leading the 144A/ Reg S deal, which is expected to price today.

Cote d‘Ivoire is rated B1 with a positive outlook by Moody’s and B with a positive outlook by Fitch.

Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
