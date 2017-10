ABIDJAN, March 30 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast brewer Solibra 2011 net profit rose to 18.80 billion CFA francs ($38.05 million) from 14.67 billion CFA francs the year before, the BRVM West African regional bourse showed Friday on its website.

The turnover of the company gained to 120.08 billion CFA francs from 116.64 billion in 2010. ($1 = 494.0550 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; editing by Mark John)