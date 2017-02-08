ABIDJAN Feb 8 Workers at Canadian Natural Resources' (CNR) Baobab and Espoir oil and gas fields in Ivory Coast launched a 72-hour strike early on Wednesday over employment conditions, the head of their union said.

"There's no gas coming from any of CNR's platforms now, and that represents around 30 percent of Ivorian production," Imrana Konate, secretary-general of the SISPOO union, told Reuters. "We've said it would be 72 hours, but it depends on progress in discussions with ministry and company."

CNR was not immediately reachable for comment.

