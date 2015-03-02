France's CEMOI to open Ivory Coast chocolate factory in May

ABIDJAN, March 2 (Reuters) - French chocolate maker CEMOI plans to open a factory in Ivory Coast in May to target the local and West African market, a company official said on Monday.

Ivory Coast is the world’s top cocoa grower and the second-largest grinding hub behind the Netherlands, but very little shop-ready chocolate is made in the African country and locals mostly eat expensive imported chocolate.

“I can confirm that the factory will be ready in May and that we will produce and sell chocolate bars and spreadable products for the local and regional market,” a senior CEMOI employee in Ivory Coast said on condition of anonymity because he is not authorised to speak publicly.

Ivory Coast, where family-owned CEMOI began marketing some of its products in 2013, is one of the fastest growing economies in sub-Saharan Africa.

CEMOI buys about 145,000 tonnes of cocoa beans every year and already produces semi-finished chocolate products. (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by David Goodman)