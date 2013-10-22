Ivory Coast utility CIE says H1 profit down 57 pct

ABIDJAN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast power utility CIE recorded a net profit of 3.22 billion CFA francs ($6.71 million) in the first half of 2013, down 57 percent from 7.51 billion CFA francs during the same period last year, the company said on Tuesday.

In a statement in state-owned newspaper Fraternite Matin, the company, partly owned by French industrial group Bouygues , said the drop in profits was largely due to the cost of extensive maintenance.

Turnover rose 21 percent to 183.77 billion CFA francs from 152.19 billion a year earlier.