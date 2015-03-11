FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ivory Coast's power firm CIE net profit down slightly in 2014
March 11, 2015 / 2:56 PM / 3 years ago

Ivory Coast's power firm CIE net profit down slightly in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, March 11 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast power utility CIE’s full-year net profit fell slightly to 8.27 billion CFA francs ($13.5 million) last year compared with 8.28 billion CFA francs the previous year, the company said on Wednesday.

Turnover rose to 439.4 billion CFA in 2014 compared with 372.6 billion the previous year, the company, partly owned by French industrial group Bouygues, said in a statement published on the website of the West African regional bourse.

$1 = 612.5000 CFA francs Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier and James Macharia

