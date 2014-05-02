Ivory Coast utility CIE net profit down slightly in 2013

ABIDJAN, May 2 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast power utility CIE recorded a 2013 full year net profit of 8.28 billion CFA francs ($17.50 million), down by around 1 percent from 8.39 billion CFA francs last year, the company said on Friday.

In a statement published in the state-owned newspaper Fraternite Matin, the company, partly owned by French industrial group Bouygues, said turnover rose to 372.61 billion CFA francs in 2013 from 324.60 billion CFA francs in 2012. ($1 = 473.0860 CFA Francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier and Emma Farge)