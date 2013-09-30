FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Olam joins list of 87 Ivory Coast cocoa exporters- CCC
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 30, 2013 / 9:44 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Olam joins list of 87 Ivory Coast cocoa exporters- CCC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Repeats to clarify that companies marked * are local grinders)
    ABIDJAN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Olam processing, a division of
Singapore-based Olam, joined a list of companies with
a licence to export cocoa products from top grower Ivory Coast
for the 2013/2014 season due to start next week.
    A total of 87 exporters and cooperatives have been granted
licences, up from 76 for the 2012/2013 season, according to a
list of operators registered by the Coffee and Cocoa Council
(CCC) obtained by Reuters on Monday.
    Here is the full list of the firms, which are Ivorian unless
otherwise stated: 

                Societes commerciales
 2CICS
 ADM COCOA SIFCA-ADM COCOA (U.S)
 AGRICOM
 AGRO EXPORT
 ARMAJARO NEGOCE-ARMAJARO (U.K)
 BARRY CALLEBAUT NEGOCE (Switzerland)
 BIOPERTENAIRES 
 CAPA (Central d'Achat de Produits Agricoles)
 CARGILL COCOA-(U.S) *
 CARGILL WEST AFRICA-CARGILL (U.S)
 CEMOI (France) *
 CEMOI TRADING (France)
 CHOCO IVOIRE-SAF CACAO *
 CIPEXI-Continaf (Netherlands)
 COCAF IVOIRE-Noble (Singapore)
 COEX
 CONDICAF *
 CUA (Confiseries Unies Afrique)
 DINCOMCI
 EMOF EXPORT VENTURES
 ETCCI
 FORAGRI *
 GGT CI
 GPA (Generale de Produit Agricole)
 GREEN&BROWN COMMODITIES
 ICCN (Ivoire Compagnie de Cacao Negoce)
 ICC
 IVORY COAST PRODUCT
 INTER AGRO
 IVCAO
 MATRANCI-Olam (Singapore)
 MIRAL
 NESTLE (Switzerland)
 NOVEL (Switzerland)
 OVEAN
 OLAM COCOA PROCESSING-Olam *(Singapore)
 OMNIVALUE
 OUTSPAN IVOIRE-Olam (Singapore)
 QUANG THIEN IMEX
 S3C
 SACO-Barry Callebaut * (Switzerland)
 SAF CACAO
 SAI IVORY
 SIDCAO *
 SIFCA COOP
 SIVIECCO
 SOGIM
 SONEMAT
 SUCDEN (France)
 SUCSO *
 TAN IVOIRE
 TOUTON NEGOCE (France)
 TROPICAO
 UNICAO-ADM COCOA *(U.S)
 ZAMACOM-ECOM Trading (Switzerland)
 
                   Cooperatives
 CABF COOP-CA
 CAGO SCOOP CA
 CAGRAAS
 CAKHS
 CAPODU SCOOP CA
 CASH SCOOP CA
 CASBO SCOOP CA
 C.A.T EXPORT SCOOP CA
 CAVG
 CAY WANDA
 CNEK
 COCCAV SCOOP
 COOPAAAKO EXPORT
 COOPADIS SCOOPS CA
 COOPADOBA SCOOP CA
 COOPLAF
 ECAMOI SCOOP CA
 ECOOKIM
 ECOOPAD
 ECOOPANCI
 ECPAD
 IVOIRIENNE DE CAFÉ CACAO COOP SCOOP CA
 NOCOACY COOP CA
 SCAGC COOP CA
 SCOLAS
 SOCAASI
 SOCOOAPAAI COOP CA
 SOCOOPACDI
 UCAS
 U.INTER.C.C
 UPAMCI COOP CA
 
    
    

 (Reporting by Ange Aboa; editing by Daniel Flynn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.