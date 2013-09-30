RPT-Olam joins list of 87 Ivory Coast cocoa exporters- CCC

(Repeats to clarify that companies marked * are local grinders) ABIDJAN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Olam processing, a division of Singapore-based Olam, joined a list of companies with a licence to export cocoa products from top grower Ivory Coast for the 2013/2014 season due to start next week. A total of 87 exporters and cooperatives have been granted licences, up from 76 for the 2012/2013 season, according to a list of operators registered by the Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC) obtained by Reuters on Monday. Here is the full list of the firms, which are Ivorian unless otherwise stated: Societes commerciales 2CICS ADM COCOA SIFCA-ADM COCOA (U.S) AGRICOM AGRO EXPORT ARMAJARO NEGOCE-ARMAJARO (U.K) BARRY CALLEBAUT NEGOCE (Switzerland) BIOPERTENAIRES CAPA (Central d'Achat de Produits Agricoles) CARGILL COCOA-(U.S) * CARGILL WEST AFRICA-CARGILL (U.S) CEMOI (France) * CEMOI TRADING (France) CHOCO IVOIRE-SAF CACAO * CIPEXI-Continaf (Netherlands) COCAF IVOIRE-Noble (Singapore) COEX CONDICAF * CUA (Confiseries Unies Afrique) DINCOMCI EMOF EXPORT VENTURES ETCCI FORAGRI * GGT CI GPA (Generale de Produit Agricole) GREEN&BROWN COMMODITIES ICCN (Ivoire Compagnie de Cacao Negoce) ICC IVORY COAST PRODUCT INTER AGRO IVCAO MATRANCI-Olam (Singapore) MIRAL NESTLE (Switzerland) NOVEL (Switzerland) OVEAN OLAM COCOA PROCESSING-Olam *(Singapore) OMNIVALUE OUTSPAN IVOIRE-Olam (Singapore) QUANG THIEN IMEX S3C SACO-Barry Callebaut * (Switzerland) SAF CACAO SAI IVORY SIDCAO * SIFCA COOP SIVIECCO SOGIM SONEMAT SUCDEN (France) SUCSO * TAN IVOIRE TOUTON NEGOCE (France) TROPICAO UNICAO-ADM COCOA *(U.S) ZAMACOM-ECOM Trading (Switzerland) Cooperatives CABF COOP-CA CAGO SCOOP CA CAGRAAS CAKHS CAPODU SCOOP CA CASH SCOOP CA CASBO SCOOP CA C.A.T EXPORT SCOOP CA CAVG CAY WANDA CNEK COCCAV SCOOP COOPAAAKO EXPORT COOPADIS SCOOPS CA COOPADOBA SCOOP CA COOPLAF ECAMOI SCOOP CA ECOOKIM ECOOPAD ECOOPANCI ECPAD IVOIRIENNE DE CAFÉ CACAO COOP SCOOP CA NOCOACY COOP CA SCAGC COOP CA SCOLAS SOCAASI SOCOOAPAAI COOP CA SOCOOPACDI UCAS U.INTER.C.C UPAMCI COOP CA (Reporting by Ange Aboa; editing by Daniel Flynn)