Ivory Coast includes Nestle in new cocoa, coffee export licences

ABIDJAN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast has granted cocoa and coffee export licences for the 2016/17 season to 12 additional companies and cooperatives including Nestle , a document from the Coffee and Cocoa Council regulator showed on Tuesday.

The new cocoa season in the world's top cocoa grower opened on Oct. 1 and 93 companies, including other foreign firms, and cooperatives already had licences for this season. The licences do not specify volumes, with exporters bidding on these in a separate auction system.

The following is the list of the additional exporters, which are Ivorian unless otherwise stated:

COMPANIES: AFCOTT CI AGRO CITA MANDIRI ETC CI INTER AGRO NESTLE CI (Switzerland) COCICAF

COOPERATIVES: CAADA CABI COOPAAAKO Export COPASD SCANZUE SOCAT