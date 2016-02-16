FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Amtrada sells off Ivory Coast cocoa exporter Cipexi to Swiss company
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
February 16, 2016 / 3:21 PM / 2 years ago

Amtrada sells off Ivory Coast cocoa exporter Cipexi to Swiss company

Ange Aboa

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Dutch commodity firm Amtrada has sold Ivory Coast cocoa exporter Cipexi, which it fully owned, to Swiss trading house Origins for about 8 million euros ($8.9 mln), Origins said on Tuesday.

The move, which puts an end to Amtrada’s operations in the West African country, was finalised last week and marks an expansion for Origins, giving it a foothold in physical markets.

“Origins is the only stockholder at the moment in Cipexi in Ivory Coast, where we have inherited two factories and some 600 employees of the company,” said Fabrice Laurent, an administrator for Origins.

Laurent said the new owners hoped to export 50,000 tonnes of beans in the 2016/17 season and to reach 100,000 tonnes in three years. ($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.