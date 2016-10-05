FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Ivory Coast cocoa port arrivals halted for several days -exporters
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 5, 2016 / 2:41 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Ivory Coast cocoa port arrivals halted for several days -exporters

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

ABIDJAN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast cocoa exporters said on Wednesday they had not received cocoa bean deliveries from inland farms for several days because many buyers have been temporarily blocked out of a booking system.

The 2016/17 cocoa season began last week and international traders are keeping a close eye on port arrivals to gauge supplies from the world's top grower.

"We have not received beans because the suppliers are not up to date and therefore don't have system access," said an Abidjan-based exporter, referring to the SYDORE booking system.

Exporters in the two main ports of San Pedro and Abidjan said that the cleaning and drying of beans in preparation for export had halted due to the lack of deliveries.

The Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC) confirmed the suspensions, saying that they were for failure to prove compliance with tax regulations. A CCC official said it hoped to have all buyers back in the system by month-end.

Some buyers said they have already met the regulatory requirements, which existed in previous seasons but were not strictly enforced, and expected to be able to resume activities next week. (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Susan Fenton and Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.