Ivory Coast holds off on 2017/18 cocoa sales as prices slide

ABIDJAN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast's cocoa marketing board, the Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC), is holding off on further forward sales of the 2017/18 harvest in the world's top grower amid a slide in world prices, CCC and finance ministry sources said on Tuesday.

London and New York cocoa futures have been in decline since August and have fallen sharply since the beginning of November.

New York cocoa hit its lowest level in more than three years on Monday, though prices in both New York and London were edging up slightly on Tuesday.

"It's not possible to sell currently with these price levels on the world market. We agreed to stop sales and wait until January to decide if we need to restart or still wait," said a finance ministry official involved in managing the sector.

The country sells forward between 70 and 80 percent of its anticipated harvest via an electronic auction system and then uses the average sale price to set a guaranteed minimum price for farmers.

The CCC had begun selling the 2017/18 crop in September.

"Sales have stopped since around mid-October both for the 2017/18 season and for the mid-crop of the current season because we want to have a good idea of the coming harvest first," a CCC official told Reuters.

Ivory Coast sold more than 550,000 tonnes of contracts for last season's April-to-September mid-crop but small bean size and poor quality meant that only about 350,000 tonnes were accepted by exporters at the ports of San Pedro and Abidjan.

The CCC plans to sell 400,000 tonnes of this season's mid-crop harvest exclusively to locally based grinders via special auctions, sources said last week. Those auctions will begin in January.

"We want to know how much we can sell, because, up to now, our estimates are a bit far from the current reality," the CCC official said. (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Joe Bavier and David Evans)