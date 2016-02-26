Ivory Coast hopes to avoid pricey Eurobond market in 2016-minister

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast is unlikely to issue hard currency bonds this year and will focus on developing its local bond market instead, the country’s budget minister Abdourahmane Cisse told Reuters.

African governments designated as frontier markets have been keen issuers on international capital markets in recent years, though the momentum has ground to a halt amid soaring borrowing costs.

“We know we need to raise $2.1 billion (in 2016),” Cisse said in an interview late on Thursday.

“It is likely going to be local... The local market can take all of that because we have not tapped the local markets that much the past few years,” he said.

Ivory Coast, which is French-speaking West Africa’s largest economy, issued a $750 million Eurobond in 2014 and another $1 billion in 2015, the latter with a 12-year average life at a yield of 6.625 percent, though it currently yields almost 8 percent.

The current market situation was not attractive to launch new bonds, though Ivory Coast planned to eventually return to the Eurobond market and build up its curve, likely with 10-15 year maturities, said Cisse.

“I won’t issue at 7 percent, no way,” he said.

President Alassane Ouattara said in October the government was in a position to curb Eurobond issuances and let the private sector play a bigger role in funding infrastructure.

A new dollar issue would also add to the currency risk and the government had so far not hedged its exposure, said Cisse, adding the government was looking at possibly issuing a CFA franc denominated bond to foreign investors.

Meanwhile the government was also pushing to develop virtually non-existent secondary trading in local debt instruments, Cisse added.

On privatisations, he said the government would push ahead with plans to sell stakes in the 15 companies earmarked for privatisation in 2013.

Cisse said he expected bank NSIA Banque-CI to list before September and sugar firm Sucrivoire at some point this year on the regional BRVM bourse.

Another initial public offering on the BRVM could come from Societe Ivoirienne de Banque (SIB) by end 2016 or early 2017. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker)