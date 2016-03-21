FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ivory Coast records GDP growth of 10.3 percent in 2015 - president
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2016 / 10:05 AM / a year ago

Ivory Coast records GDP growth of 10.3 percent in 2015 - president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR, March 21 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast’s economy grew by 10.3 pct in 2015, fulfilling one of President Alassane Ouattara’s election promises to create double digit growth, he said on Monday, while the rate was well above an International Monetary Fund figure of 8.6 percent.

“I received the mission of the IMF last week. I told them it has been four years that we have differences in our numbers and each time you come back and say that Ivory Coast is right,” Ouattara told a business forum in the commercial capital Abidjan.

Reporting By Joe Bavier, writing by Edward McAllister

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.