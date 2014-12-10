Ivory Coast annual inflation rate rises to 1 pct in November

ABIDJAN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast’s consumer price inflation rose to 1 percent year-on-year in November, up from 0.6 percent in October, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Wednesday.

The monthly report showed housing and utility prices jumped 6.7 percent, food and soft drink prices fell 2.2 percent while transport costs slipped 0.7 percent. Healthcare prices rose 1.1 percent and communications costs climbed 1.4 percent.

The economy of the world’s top cocoa grower makes up around 40 percent of the eight-nation West African CFA franc currency zone. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier)