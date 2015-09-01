FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ivory Coast inflation falls to 1.2 pct in July - stats office
September 1, 2015

Ivory Coast inflation falls to 1.2 pct in July - stats office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast’s consumer price inflation dropped to 1.2 percent year-on-year in July from 1.8 percent in June, data from the National Statistics office showed on Tuesday.

The monthly report showed that food and soft drink prices rose 0.8 percent, while housing and utility prices climbed 3 percent over the period. Healthcare prices fell 0.1 percent and communications costs were unchanged.

The economy of the world’s top cocoa grower makes up around 40 percent of the eight-nation West African CFA franc currency zone. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Emma Farge)

