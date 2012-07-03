FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ivory Coast pays June coupon on time - bank
July 3, 2012 / 11:22 AM / in 5 years

Ivory Coast pays June coupon on time - bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR, July 3 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast has paid the June coupon on its defaulted $2.3 billion Eurobond as planned, one of the banks watching the issue said on Tuesday.

“I can now confirm that the coupon payment has been received,” Samir Gadio, sub-Saharan Africa analyst at London-based Standard Bank told Reuters, forecasting that the payment and recent debt relief deals for the West African state would “generate another multi-month leg in the Eurobond rally”.

It was not immediately clear whether a promised token payment on bond arrears was also made at the same time. (Reporting by Mark John; Editing by Bate Felix)

