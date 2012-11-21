FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ivory Coast's Ouattara names ex Foreign Minister as PM
November 21, 2012 / 5:20 PM / 5 years ago

Ivory Coast's Ouattara names ex Foreign Minister as PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast’s President Alassane Ouattara has named Daniel Kablan Duncan, a member of his allied PDCI party, as his new prime minister, Ouattara’s office said on Wednesday.

The nomination of Duncan, who previously served as foreign minister, ensures that Ouattara sticks to a deal that saw the PDCI throw its weight behind Ouattara during a 2010 election run off in return for the prime minister’s job.

Ouattara dissolved his government last week in a surprise move, citing the lack of solidarity within his coalition.

