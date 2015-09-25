FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF forecasts Ivory Coast GDP growth of 8.4 pct in 2015/16
September 25, 2015

IMF forecasts Ivory Coast GDP growth of 8.4 pct in 2015/16

ABIDJAN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund projected on Friday that the economy of top cocoa producer Ivory Coast, now in the midst of a post-war revival, will grow by 8.4 percent this year and next while inflation is expected to remain moderate.

Achieving the strong growth figures would depend on a sustained growth of private sector investment and the external environment remaining favourable, Michel Lazare, Assistant Director in the IMF’s African Department, said in a statement. (Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

