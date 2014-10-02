Ivory Coast set for 8 pct GDP growth in 2014, 2015 - IMF

ABIDJAN, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast’s gross domestic product will grow at around 8 percent this year and in 2015, the year the country is set to hold a presidential election, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday after a visit to the country.

The figure for growth in the world’s leading producer of cocoa is slightly below the government’s GDP target of 9 percent for 2014 and 10 percent next year.

”Macroeconomic prospects for the remainder of 2014 and 2015 are encouraging, the IMF said in a statement.

“Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth is expected to reach about 8 percent in 2014 and 2015. The draft 2015 budget aims at supporting near and medium-term growth through a further expansion of public investment,” it said.

Ivory Coast has made a remarkable economic recovery since a brief civil war that began in 2010 and President Alassane Ouattara is expected to win reelection next year.

Fitch Ratings said in July the West African country’s GDP growth would grow at 9 percent this year and 8.5 percent next year. (Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)