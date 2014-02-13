FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ivory Coast inflation falls to 0.1 pct yr/yr in January -government
February 13, 2014 / 11:42 AM / 4 years ago

Ivory Coast inflation falls to 0.1 pct yr/yr in January -government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast’s year-on-year consumer price inflation slipped to 0.1 percent in January from 0.4 percent in December, figures from the National Statistics Institute showed on Thursday.

The monthly report showed utility prices fell 0.4 percent, food and soft drink prices declined 3.3 percent and transport costs were down 0.3 percent. Communication costs slipped 0.9 percent and healthcare prices rose 0.4 percent.

The economy of the world’s top cocoa producer makes up around 40 percent of the eight-nation West African CFA franc currency zone. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Bate Felix)

