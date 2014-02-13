FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Ivory Coast inflation falls to 0.1 pct yr/yr in January
Sections
Featured
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 13, 2014 / 1:31 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Ivory Coast inflation falls to 0.1 pct yr/yr in January

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, economist quote)

ABIDJAN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast’s consumer price inflation dropped to 0.1 percent year-on-year in January from 0.4 percent in December, figures from the National Statistics Institute showed on Thursday.

The West African nation - the world’s top cocoa producer - is emerging from a decade-long political crisis and is currently experiencing an economic revival.

After years of low growth, its economy, which makes up around 40 percent of the eight-nation West African CFA franc currency zone, expanded by 9.8 percent in 2012 and around 9 percent last year.

While the high growth rate initially fuelled inflation, prices have since stabilised, a government economist, who asked not to be named, told Reuters. Consumer price inflation stood at 3.4 percent in January 2013.

“There’s been an effort to get costs under control. Last year during the same period the inflation rate was very high,” he said, adding that Ivory Coast’s economic expansion still presented risks.

“Strong economic activity can increase the rate of inflation due to strong demand,” he said.

The statistics institute’s monthly report showed utility prices fell 0.4 percent, food and soft drink prices declined 3.3 percent and transport costs were down 0.3 percent. Communication costs slipped 0.9 percent and healthcare prices rose 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Bate Felix/Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.