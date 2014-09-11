Ivory Coast yr/yr inflation dips to 0.8 pct in August

ABIDJAN, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast’s year-on-year consumer price inflation declined to 0.8 percent in August from 0.9 percent in July, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Thursday.

The monthly report showed housing and utility prices jumped 2.3 percent, food and soft drink prices fell 0.6 percent while transport costs dropped 0.2 percent. Healthcare prices rose 1.6 percent and communications costs increased 1 percent.

The economy of the world’s top cocoa grower makes up around 40 percent of the eight-nation West African CFA franc currency zone. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier)