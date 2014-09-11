FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ivory Coast yr/yr inflation dips to 0.8 pct in August
September 11, 2014 / 11:12 AM / 3 years ago

Ivory Coast yr/yr inflation dips to 0.8 pct in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast’s year-on-year consumer price inflation declined to 0.8 percent in August from 0.9 percent in July, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Thursday.

The monthly report showed housing and utility prices jumped 2.3 percent, food and soft drink prices fell 0.6 percent while transport costs dropped 0.2 percent. Healthcare prices rose 1.6 percent and communications costs increased 1 percent.

The economy of the world’s top cocoa grower makes up around 40 percent of the eight-nation West African CFA franc currency zone. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
