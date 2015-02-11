FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ivory Coast annual inflation jumps to 2.3 pct in Jan -stats office
February 11, 2015 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

Ivory Coast annual inflation jumps to 2.3 pct in Jan -stats office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast’s consumer price inflation rose to 2.3 percent year-on-year in January, up from 0.9 percent in December, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Wednesday.

The monthly report showed that housing and utility prices climbed 11.4 percent, while food and soft drink prices added 0.4 percent. Healthcare prices rose 2.7 percent and communications costs climbed 1.2 percent. Transport costs fell 0.5 percent.

The economy of the world’s top cocoa grower makes up around 40 percent of the eight-nation West African CFA franc currency zone. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by David Lewis)

