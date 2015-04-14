FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ivory Coast's inflation rises to 1.7 pct in March -stats office
April 14, 2015 / 10:27 AM / 2 years ago

Ivory Coast's inflation rises to 1.7 pct in March -stats office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, April 14 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast’s consumer price inflation rose to 1.7 percent year-on-year in March from 1.3 percent in February, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Tuesday.

The monthly report showed that food and soft drink prices added 3.3 percent, housing and utility prices rose 1 percent while transport costs declined 0.9 percent. Healthcare prices jumped 3.9 percent and communications costs were unchanged.

The economy of the world’s top cocoa grower makes up around 40 percent of the eight-nation West African CFA franc currency zone. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier and James Macharia)

