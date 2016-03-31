FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ivory Coast consumer inflation rate up to 0.9 pct in Feb
March 31, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

Ivory Coast consumer inflation rate up to 0.9 pct in Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, March 31 (Reuters) - Consumer price inflation in Ivory Coast rose to 0.9 percent year-on-year in February, up from 0.3 percent in January, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Thursday.

The monthly report showed that food and soft drink prices jumped 3.4 percent and housing and utility prices rose 0.8 percent while transport costs fell 0.4 percent. Healthcare prices added 0.6 percent and communications costs were unchanged.

The economy of the world’s top cocoa grower makes up around 40 percent of the eight-nation West African CFA franc currency zone. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly, Editing by Edward McAllister and Alison Williams)

