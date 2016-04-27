Ivory Coast consumer inflation unchanged at 0.9 pct yr-on-yr in March

ABIDJAN, April 27 (Reuters) - Consumer price inflation in Ivory Coast was unchanged at 0.9 percent year-on-year in March compared with February, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Wednesday.

The monthly report showed that food and soft drink prices jumped 5.4 percent, while housing and utility prices dropped 1.5 percent. Transport costs fell 0.9 percent, healthcare prices shed 2 percent and communications costs rose 0.4 percent.

The economy of the world’s top cocoa grower makes up around 40 percent of the eight-nation West African CFA franc currency zone. (Reporting By Loucoumane Coulibaly, editing by Edward McAllister)