8 months ago
Ivory Coast consumer inflation falls to 0.4 pct yr/yr in November
December 13, 2016 / 1:00 PM / 8 months ago

Ivory Coast consumer inflation falls to 0.4 pct yr/yr in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Consumer price inflation in Ivory Coast fell to 0.4 percent year-on-year in November compared with 0.6 percent in October, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Tuesday.

The monthly report showed that food and soft drink prices in the world's top cocoa grower rose 2 percent year-on-year, while housing and utilities prices rose 0.8 percent and transport costs fell 3.4 percent.

Ivory Coast's economy accounts for around 40 percent of the eight-nation West African CFA franc currency zone. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Nellie Peyton and Emma Farge)

