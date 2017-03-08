Ivory Coast consumer inflation rises to 1.5 pct yr/yr in Feb

ABIDJAN, March 8 (Reuters) - Consumer price inflation in Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa producer, rose to 1.5 percent year-on-year in February from 1.1 percent in January, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Wednesday.

Food and soft drink prices in the world's top cocoa grower rose 0.2 percent year-on-year, while housing and utilities prices jumped 7.6 percent. Transport costs fell 1.3 percent, the report said.

Ivory Coast's economy accounts for around 40 percent of the eight-nation West African CFA franc currency zone. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)