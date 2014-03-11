Ivory Coast posts deflation of -0.2 pct yr/yr in February

ABIDJAN, March 11 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast recorded consumer price deflation of -0.2 percent year-on-year in February, slipping from inflation of 0.1 percent in January, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Tuesday.

The institute’s monthly report showed utility prices declined 0.6 percent, food and soft drink prices dropped 3.6 percent and transport costs were down 0.4 percent. Healthcare prices slipped 0.1 percent. Communication costs were unchanged.

The economy of the world’s top cocoa producer makes up around 40 percent of the eight-nation West African CFA franc currency zone. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier and Emma Farge)