Ivory Coast inflation rises to 0 pct yr/yr in March - stats office
April 24, 2014 / 12:37 PM / 3 years ago

Ivory Coast inflation rises to 0 pct yr/yr in March - stats office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, April 24 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast recorded consumer price inflation of 0 percent year-on-year in March, up from deflation of -0.2 percent in February, figures from the National Statistics Institute showed on Thursday.

The institute’s monthly report showed housing and utility prices rose 3.1 percent, food and soft drink prices dropped 4.3 percent and transport costs were down 0.8 percent. Healthcare prices slipped 0.8 percent and communication costs were up 1.1 percent.

The economy of the West African nation, which is in the midst of a post-war renaissance, makes up around 40 percent of the eight-nation West African CFA franc currency zone. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier)

