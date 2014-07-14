FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ivory Coast yr/yr inflation slips to 0.6 pct in June
July 14, 2014 / 10:48 AM / 3 years ago

Ivory Coast yr/yr inflation slips to 0.6 pct in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, July 14 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast’s year-on-year consumer price inflation fell to 0.6 percent in June from 0.9 percent in May, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Monday.

The institute’s monthly report showed housing and utility prices climbed 0.8 percent, food and soft drink prices dropped 1.3 percent while transport costs were unchanged. Healthcare prices rose 0.8 percent and communication costs were up 1.1 percent.

The economy of the world’s top cocoa grower makes up around 40 percent of the eight-nation West African CFA franc currency zone. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier and Emma Farge)

