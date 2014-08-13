FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ivory Coast yr/yr inflation rises to 0.9 pct in July
#Financials
August 13, 2014 / 2:27 PM / 3 years ago

Ivory Coast yr/yr inflation rises to 0.9 pct in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast’s year-on-year consumer price inflation climbed to 0.9 percent in July from 0.6 percent in June, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Wednesday.

The monthly report showed housing and utility prices rose 0.2 percent, food and soft drink prices added 0.4 percent while transport costs fell 0.3 percent. Healthcare prices rose 3.1 percent and communication costs were up 1.1 percent.

The economy of the world’s top cocoa grower makes up around 40 percent of the eight-nation West African CFA franc currency zone. (Reporting By Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

