Ivory Coast annual inflation rate slips to 0.9 pct in Dec
January 6, 2015 / 11:31 AM / 3 years ago

Ivory Coast annual inflation rate slips to 0.9 pct in Dec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast’s consumer price inflation fell to 0.9 percent year-on-year in December, down slightly from 1 percent in November, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Tuesday.

The monthly report showed that food and soft drink prices fell 1.4 percent, housing and utility prices jumped 3.3 percent and while transport costs increased 0.1 percent. Healthcare prices rose 0.6 percent and communications costs climbed 1.2 percent.

The economy of the world’s top cocoa grower makes up around 40 percent of the eight-nation West African CFA franc currency zone. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier and Hugh Lawson)

