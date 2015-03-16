FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ivory Coast inflation falls to 1.3 pct in Feb -stats office
#Financials
March 16, 2015 / 12:55 PM / 2 years ago

Ivory Coast inflation falls to 1.3 pct in Feb -stats office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, March 16 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast’s consumer price inflation fell to 1.3 percent year-on-year in February, from 2.3 percent in January, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Monday.

The monthly report showed that food and soft drink prices rose 1.2 percent, housing and utility prices jumped 2.8 percent while transport costs fell 1.5 percent. Healthcare prices added 2 percent and communications costs climbed 1.1 percent.

The economy of the world’s top cocoa grower makes up around 40 percent of the total output of the eight-nation West African CFA franc currency zone. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Emma Farge)

