Ivory Coast inflation rises to 2.5 pct in September-stats office
November 16, 2015 / 11:24 AM / 2 years ago

Ivory Coast inflation rises to 2.5 pct in September-stats office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast recorded consumer price inflation of 2.5 percent year-on-year in September, up from 1.2 percent in August, data from the National Statistics office showed on Monday.

The monthly report showed that food and soft drink prices increased 0.7 percent, while housing and utility prices jumped 15.2 percent over the period. Healthcare prices climbed 1.9 percent and communications costs dropped 0.1 percent.

The economy of the world’s top cocoa grower makes up around 40 percent of the eight-nation West African CFA franc currency zone. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Makini Brice and Joe Bavier)

