Ivory Coast consumer inflation rate falls to 0.3 pct in Jan
February 18, 2016 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

Ivory Coast consumer inflation rate falls to 0.3 pct in Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Consumer price inflation in Ivory Coast fell to 0.3 percent year-on-year in January, down from 1.3 percent in December, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Thursday.

The monthly report showed that food and soft drink prices rose 2 percent but housing and utility prices dropped 0.7 percent and transport costs declined 0.7 percent. Healthcare prices slipped 0.4 percent and communications costs fell 0.1 percent.

The economy of the world’s top cocoa grower makes up around 40 percent of the eight-nation West African CFA franc currency zone. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Makini Brice/Jeremy Gaunt)

