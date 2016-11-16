FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Ivory Coast consumer inflation at 0.6 percent yr/yr in October
November 16, 2016 / 10:40 AM / 9 months ago

Ivory Coast consumer inflation at 0.6 percent yr/yr in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Consumer price inflation in Ivory Coast fell to 0.6 percent year-on-year in October compared with 0.7 percent in September, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Wednesday.

The monthly report showed that food and soft drink prices in the world's top cocoa grower climbed 2 percent year-on-year, housing and utility prices rose 0.7 percent and transport costs fell 1.8 percent.

Ivory Coast's economy accounts for around 40 percent of the eight-nation West African CFA franc currency zone. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Nellie Peyton and Emma Farge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
