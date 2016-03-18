EIB to invest 118 mln euros in Ivory Coast electricity project

ABIDJAN, March 18 (Reuters) - The European Investment Bank (EIB) will invest up to 117.7 million euros into Ivory Coast for a project called ENERGOS to improve electricity supply to three large cities, said bank vice president Ambroise Fayolle on Friday.

It will also open a regional bureau in the country’s main commercial capital Abidjan that will focus on renewable energy and boosting small and medium sized businesses.

Ivory Coast is the world’s top producer of cocoa and one of its fastest growing economies, having emerged from 10 years of political turmoil that ended in 2011.

But it lacks investment in its energy sector despite recent attempts to boost capacity and end power cuts that have held back business growth.

“These two sectors are essential, one to advance the fight against climate change, which is a top priority for the EIB. At the same time, small and medium sized businesses promote employment,” Fayolle said.

The ENERGOS project will boost power distribution in Abidjan, the second city Bouake and the country’s second port, San Pedro. It will involve construction of a distribution centre in the capital Yammoussoukro. (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by David Evans)