3 months ago
Ivory Coast soldiers accept deal to end mutiny -spokesmen
May 16, 2017 / 9:58 AM / 3 months ago

Ivory Coast soldiers accept deal to end mutiny -spokesmen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOUAKE, Ivory Coast, May 16 (Reuters) - The leaders of a nationwide military mutiny in Ivory Coast have accepted a government proposal on bonus payments and agreed to return to barracks and end their revolt, two spokesmen told reporters in the city of Bouake on Tuesday.

The spokemen said the deal included an immediate bonus payment of 5 million CFA francs ($8,400) for the 8,400 mutineers and a further payment of 2 million CFA francs at the end of June. ($1 = 594.7900 CFA francs) (Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

