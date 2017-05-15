FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Ivory Coast banks ordered closed on Monday due to unrest -association
May 15, 2017 / 10:46 AM / 3 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, May 15 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast's banking association, the APBEF, ordered all banks in the West African nation to remain closed on Monday amid worsening unrest linked to a four-day nationwide army mutiny, banking and business officials said.

"There was an emergency meeting this morning and the APBEF took the decision that, for security reasons, all the banks would stay closed," a senior official with Banque Atlantique, who asked not to be named, told Reuters. (Reporting by Joe Bavier and Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

