3 months ago
May 16, 2017 / 11:48 AM / 3 months ago

Ivory Coast soldiers begin receiving bonuses -mutiny spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOUAKE, May 16 (Reuters) - Some Ivory Coast soldiers who participated in a five-day mutiny received notification from their banks that bonus payments were credited to their accounts, a mutiny spokesman said, after a deal with the government was agreed to end the uprising.

"Some of them are getting messages from their banks. The transfers are being made. It's 5 million CFA francs ($8,400) that's arrived," said Sergeant Seydou Kone.

$1 = 593.8700 CFA francs Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Andrew Heavens

