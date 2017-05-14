Military convoy advances towards Ivory Coast's mutineer-held second city

ABIDJAN, May 14 (Reuters) - A large convoy of military vehicles was advancing towards Ivory Coast's second-biggest city, Bouake, which has served as the epicentre of a three-day mutiny, a witness and a military officer said on Sunday.

The convoy, including elite Special Forces and Republican Guard soldiers as well as gendarmes, temporarily stopped in the town of Tiebissou, about 60 km (40 miles) south of Bouake. The military officer said the troops were on their way to the city. (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Louise Ireland)