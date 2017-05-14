FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Military convoy advances towards Ivory Coast's mutineer-held second city
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 14, 2017 / 3:20 PM / 3 months ago

Military convoy advances towards Ivory Coast's mutineer-held second city

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, May 14 (Reuters) - A large convoy of military vehicles was advancing towards Ivory Coast's second-biggest city, Bouake, which has served as the epicentre of a three-day mutiny, a witness and a military officer said on Sunday.

The convoy, including elite Special Forces and Republican Guard soldiers as well as gendarmes, temporarily stopped in the town of Tiebissou, about 60 km (40 miles) south of Bouake. The military officer said the troops were on their way to the city. (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Louise Ireland)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.