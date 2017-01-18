FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Gendarmes seal off Ivory Coast's main port, cocoa firms close
January 18, 2017 / 1:06 PM / 7 months ago

Gendarmes seal off Ivory Coast's main port, cocoa firms close

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Disgruntled gendarmes sealed off the entrances to the port in Ivory Coast's main city, Abidjan, on Wednesday, forcing companies including cocoa exporters to halt operations, a customs officer and an employee of an export firm said.

"We've closed the factory and the warehouses to secure the cocoa," the company employee said. He asked not to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media. "We asked our personnel to go home." (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Ed Cropley)

