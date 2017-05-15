Armed men block main road north from Abidjan in Ivory Coast -witnesses

ABIDJAN, May 15 (Reuters) - Armed men in uniform and in civilian clothes blocked the main highway leading north out of Ivory Coast's main city, Abidjan, on Monday forcing vehicles to turn back, witnesses said, as a nationwide army mutiny in its fourth day gathered pace.

"They are blocking traffic. Many vehicles are parked on the side of the road or have turned around," said Nina Lavry, an Abidjan resident who lives near by the northern entrance to the city. Another resident confirmed the road blocks. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Toby Chopra)