7 months ago
Gendarmes fire in the air at Ivory Coast's main port - witness
January 18, 2017 / 11:16 AM / 7 months ago

Gendarmes fire in the air at Ivory Coast's main port - witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Gendarmes left their base at the port in Abidjan, Ivory Coast's main city, on Wednesday, firing in the air and telling companies with offices there to close, a Reuters witness said, as weeks of unrest in the security forces showed no signs of easing.

The gendarmes, a paramilitary police force, then moved out of the port area and blocked a major road in the city's Treichville neighbourhood, halting traffic and sending residents fleeing home. (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Ed Cropley)

