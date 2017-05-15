Heavy gunfire heard in Ivory Coast's commercial capital -witnesss

ABIDJAN, May 15 (Reuters) - Heavy gunfire erupted in Ivory Coast's commercial capital Abidjan early on Monday, witnesses said, amid a military operation aimed at ending a mutiny by soldiers demanding bonus payments.

"I've been hearing the sound of Kalashnikovs and a heavier weapon. That began at around 5 a.m. (0500 GMT) and it's lasted an hour. It's intense," said one Abidjan resident, who lives near the U.S. embassy and the presidential residence. (Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by Andrew Heavens)