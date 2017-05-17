FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2017 / 11:15 AM / in 3 months

Ivory Coast's second port San Pedro re-opens -official, cocoa exporter

1 Min Read

BOUAKE, Ivory Coast, May 17 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast's second port of San Pedro re-opened on Wednesday with cocoa exporters resuming bean purchases following a two-day closure caused by an army mutiny, an exporter and an official with the top grower's cocoa regulator said.

"We started back up again this morning and everything is going well," said the official with the Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC). "The exporters are open and are coming to our offices as usual." (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Additional reporting and writing by Joe Bavier; editing by John Stonestreet)

