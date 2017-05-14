FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2017 / 6:00 PM / 3 months ago

Mutinous soldiers in Ivory Coast refuse to disarm, surrender -spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, May 14 (Reuters) - Soldiers who have staged a three-day mutiny in Ivory Coast over bonus payments refused the army's demand to disarm on Sunday, a spokesman for the revolt told Reuters, as loyalist troops closed in on the second-biggest city, Bouake.

"They asked us to lay down our arms and surrender. We refused and we demand our money," said Sergeant Seydou Kone, after representatives for the mutiny met with advancing loyalists outside Bouake. "We're waiting for them."

Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Keith Weir

